Watch Blake Shelton Reveal 'Sexiest Man Alive' to Adam Levine

Blake Shelton is People‘s Sexiest Man Alive for 2017, an honor that his The Voice co-star Adam Levine received four years ago.

The news was revealed on The Voice on Tuesday (November 14) when Blake surprised Adam by showing him a giant version of the cover on a wall on the Universal lot.

“This is a great source of pride and, I win,” Blake said to Adam before showing him the cover.

“I am proud of you buddy, because I’m only friends with other SMAs,” Adam joked. Watch the video below.

