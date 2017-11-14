Zayn Malik Steps Out After Celebrating Two Year Anniversary With Gigi Hadid!

Zayn Malik was spotted during a rare public outing in the Big Apple!

The 24-year-old entertainer was seen as he left girlfriend Gigi Hadid‘s apartment on Tuesday night (November 14) in New York City.

Over the weekend, Zayn also stepped out to celebrate his two year anniversary with Gigi.

The couple took to Instagram to share a super sweet boomerang during their celebratory dinner as they gave each other a kiss.

Zayn was also recently featured on the cover of Billboard and has plans to release more new music soon.