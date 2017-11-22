Top Stories
Wed, 22 November 2017 at 3:41 pm

Andrew Rannells & Colin Donnell Step Out To Support 'Home for the Holidays' Broadway Opening Night!

Andrew Rannells is all smiles as he hits the red carpet at the Broadway Opening Night performance of Home for the Holidays – The Broadway Concert Celebration held at the August Wilson Theatre on Tuesday (November 21) in New York City.

The 39-year-old actor was joined at the event by Chicago Med‘s Colin Donnell and his wife Patti Murin, Constantine Maroulis, Ryan Cabrera, James Brown III, Marti Gould Cummings, and the stars of the musical Candice Glover, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Josh Kaufman, Bianca Ryan, Evynne Hollens, Jonathan Tessero, Peter Hollens, Danny Aiello and producer Michael J. Guccione.

Drawing from a rich musical catalog that rivals only Broadway itself, Home for the Holidays features three of the greatest voices of their generation performing contemporary takes on more than 25 perennial favorites.

Home for the Holidays runs through Dec. 30 at the August Wilson Theatre!
Credit: Joseph Marzullo; Photos: WENN
