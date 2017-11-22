BTS Breaks World Record for Most Twitter Engagements

BTS just set a major world record!

The wildly popular seven-member South Korean boy band have broken the world record for most Twitter engagements, the Guinness World Records revealed in a statement to Huffington Post.

The guys also officially hold the world record for most Twitter engagements for a music group.

According to the organization, BTS has received an average of about 252,200 retweets per tweet on Twitter to date.

Runner-up Harry Styles has totaled an average of 165,473 retweets, just above BTS‘ other official Twitter accounts, @bts_love_myself and @bts_bighit.

Over the weekend, BTS also became the first Korean boy band to perform at the American Music Awards. Watch the performance here if you missed it.

Here’s to making history!