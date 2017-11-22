Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Checks Out BFF Amy Schumer's Show on Broadway (Exclusive)

Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Wed, 22 November 2017 at 5:59 pm

Emmy Rossum & Husband Sam Esmail Pass Out Thanksgiving Dinners at LA Mission

Emmy Rossum & Husband Sam Esmail Pass Out Thanksgiving Dinners at LA Mission

Emmy Rossum cozies up to husband Sam Esmail as they take part in the Los Angeles Mission’s annual Thanksgiving dinner on Wednesday afternoon (November 22) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actress was joined at the event by fellow actress Minnie Driver along with Nick Cannon who brought his adorable 6-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

During the event, the stars helped other volunteers pass out Thanksgiving meals and canned goods to the homeless and needy in honor of tomorrow’s holiday.
    That is so nice of all of them to do that.

  • Shlomo Teittleman

    Nobody in Hollywood can stand her or will work with her. She needs all of the PR she can get from fake photo ops.