Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Checks Out BFF Amy Schumer's Show on Broadway (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lawrence Checks Out BFF Amy Schumer's Show on Broadway (Exclusive)

Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Wed, 22 November 2017 at 5:14 pm

James & Dave Franco Were Nervous to Premiere 'Disaster Artist'

James & Dave Franco Were Nervous to Premiere 'Disaster Artist'

James Franco and his brother Dave Franco are bringing Disaster Artist to London!

The brothers stepped out at a screening of the film on Wednesday (November 22) at the Picturehouse Central in London, England.

James directed and Dave starred in the movie, which follows the behind-the-scenes making of Tommy Wiseau‘s film The Room, considered to be one of the worst movies ever made.

Earlier in the day, the brothers stopped by the Lorraine show, where they revealed why they were nervous about premiering the movie.

“[Tommy] decided that he didn’t want to see our film until we premiered it. The first time he watched it, he was with a 1,000 other people who were watching him watch himself onscreen,” Dave explained.

James added, “He was wearing dark shades, we kept looking down the row at Tommy and he just sat there with a blank face.”
Just Jared on Facebook
james dave franco disaster artist london 01
james dave franco disaster artist london 02
james dave franco disaster artist london 03
james dave franco disaster artist london 04
james dave franco disaster artist london 05
james dave franco disaster artist london 06
james dave franco disaster artist london 07
james dave franco disaster artist london 08
james dave franco disaster artist london 09
james dave franco disaster artist london 10
james dave franco disaster artist london 11
james dave franco disaster artist london 12

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Dave Franco, James Franco

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jennifer Hudson's son will spend Thanksgiving with her estranged ex - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she wants to collaborate with - Just Jared Jr
  • Daphne Oz is showing off her growing major baby bump - TooFab
  • Gayle King continues to slam former co-host Charlie Rose - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is not a big fan of Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • Shlomo Teittleman

    Religion has served these two morons quite a career