Jeffrey Tambor Accused of Sexual Assault by 'Never Again' Makeup Artist

A third woman, who worked with Jeffrey Tambor on his 2001 film Never Again, has come forward to accuse him of sexual assault.

The 73-year-old actor is already facing harassment allegations from his former assistant Van Barnes as well as his Transparent co-star Trace Lysette. He has responded to both claims and announced he is leaving the show.

This time, Never Again makeup artist Tamara Delbridge told Refinery29 that he forcibly kissed her on the set of the film.

On the last day of the shoot, she allegedly told Jeffrey, “It was very nice to work with you,” adding, “And he grabbed me out of nowhere and kissed me on the lips. And I was just shocked. I didn’t even know how to react, because how do you react when you’re not expecting anything like that? So I didn’t know if I was embarrassed or shocked or mortified or stunned. It was a whole bunch of emotions.”

Wondering if she had come across as flirty, Tamara also revealed that Jeffrey‘s co-star Bill Duke saw what happened and told her that Jeffrey was inappropriate.

“In my mind, he just confirmed that I didn’t do anything to provoke it,” Tamara shared. “I don’t know why (Jeffrey) did that to me. But an older, prominent actor violated me and then another older, prominent actor let me know that it was inappropriate. So I think it’s important to add because I will appreciate Bill Duke until the day I die.”

“If it did (happen), it wasn’t meant as anything more than an enthusiastic farewell and gratitude for a job well done at the end of a shoot,” Jeffrey responded in a statement. “However, I am deeply sorry for any discomfort or offense I may have inadvertently caused her.”