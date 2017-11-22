Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Checks Out BFF Amy Schumer's Show on Broadway (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lawrence Checks Out BFF Amy Schumer's Show on Broadway (Exclusive)

Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Wed, 22 November 2017 at 7:20 pm

Jennifer Hudson Allows David Otunga to See Son on Thanksgiving

Jennifer Hudson Allows David Otunga to See Son on Thanksgiving

Jennifer Hudson has modified her emergency order of protection against her former fiance David Otunga to allow him to spend Thanksgiving with their son David Jr.

The 36-year-old singer voluntarily granted the 37-year-old actor permission to see their 8-year-old during the holiday, from 3 p.m. Thursday through 7 p.m. Friday, E! News reports.

Additionally, David has submitted a petition asking for Jennifer‘s protective order to be thrown out. (See how David‘s rep responded here.)

The order of protection currently gives Jennifer ownership of their home and demands that David keep away from her and their son unless she gives written approval.

Jennifer and David announced that they were ending their 10-year-relationship earlier this month.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty
Posted to: David Otunga, Jennifer Hudson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jennifer Hudson's son will spend Thanksgiving with her estranged ex - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she wants to collaborate with - Just Jared Jr
  • Daphne Oz is showing off her growing major baby bump - TooFab
  • Gayle King continues to slam former co-host Charlie Rose - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is not a big fan of Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • Shlomo Teittleman

    He will pull out the heavy guns and disclose her massive lap band surgery fraud