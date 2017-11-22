Jennifer Lawrence Checks Out BFF Amy Schumer’s Show on Broadway with ‘X-Men’ Director Simon Kinberg! (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lawrence kicked off Thanksgiving weekend with a night at the theater to check out her friend Amy Schumer in the new Broadway play Meteor Shower!

The 27-year-old actress attended a performance of the play on Wednesday night (November 22) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer was joined at the show by X-Men writer and producer Simon Kinberg. They are collaborating again on the upcoming film X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which will mark his directorial debut.

After the performance, Jennifer and Simon went backstage to greet Amy and the rest of the cast.

"Jennifer and Simon were only backstage for a few minutes after the show," an eyewitness told JustJared.com. "They were escorted out of the stage door by one of the theater's security guards, who walked them down the block."

Earlier in the day, news broke that Jennifer and her boyfriend of one year, mother! director Darren Aronofsky, had amicably split about a month ago.

Jennifer and Amy are currently developing a film project, which they will write together.