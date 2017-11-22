Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Jessica Szohr and Ed Westwick worked closely on Gossip Girl for many years and they have remained close friends. In a recent interview, she was asked to comment on the rape accusations made against him by multiple women.

The 32-year-old Shameless actress said that she is “shocked” by the allegations.

“I have known Ed for years and know how lovely he is, and don’t think he would ever put someone in a position like that,” Jessica told Cosmopolitan when asked for her reaction. “It’s difficult, because you don’t want someone you know to go through that or do that to someone, or knowing them well, knowing that you don’t think they would, and you don’t want, for the girls that are coming forward, it’s like, are they stretching the truth?”

Jessica made sure to note that she “wasn’t there, for either side, so I can’t say it did or didn’t happen. But I know him well and I’ve known him for years, and I found it shocking. ”

“I hope that it’s untrue, but I also feel bad for anyone that’s been in that situation, for the women that have to deal with that, for the situations that are true,” she continued.

Jessica has spoken to Ed since the news broke and she said it has been “tough on him.”

“You know, he’s like, ‘The truth will come out and hopefully people see that and hopefully that’s it.’ It’s just such an unfortunate thing all around. And I have to be so careful, because it’s not my situation and I don’t — I wasn’t there. So it’s hard to speak on behalf of those girls or him,” she said.

Jessica added, “I don’t know those girls at all, and they could be lovely and awesome and all that. From the Ed I know and working with him for five years and having a friendship through all of that and after, it was shocking. It was shocking.”

