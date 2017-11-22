Jon Hendricks Dead - Legendary Jazz Singer Dies at 96
Jon Hendricks has sadly passed away at the age of 96.
The jazz singer and songwriter – best known for his work with 1950s vocal trio Lambert, Hendricks & Ross – died on Wednesday (November 22) at a hospital in Manhattan, his daughter Aria told the New York Times.
Jon was known for utilizing a technique called vocalese, adding lyrics to well-known jazz instrumentals.
After the trio split in 1962, Jon continued to work as a lyricist and collaborated on a song with the rock band The Warlocks, who later renamed themselves the Grateful Dead.
Jon also taught jazz at the University of Toledo and worked as a music critic.
We send our thoughts and condolences to all of Jon‘s loved ones during this difficult time.