Jon Hendricks Dead - Legendary Jazz Singer Dies at 96

Jon Hendricks has sadly passed away at the age of 96.

The jazz singer and songwriter – best known for his work with 1950s vocal trio Lambert, Hendricks & Ross – died on Wednesday (November 22) at a hospital in Manhattan, his daughter Aria told the New York Times.

Jon was known for utilizing a technique called vocalese, adding lyrics to well-known jazz instrumentals.

After the trio split in 1962, Jon continued to work as a lyricist and collaborated on a song with the rock band The Warlocks, who later renamed themselves the Grateful Dead.

Jon also taught jazz at the University of Toledo and worked as a music critic.

We send our thoughts and condolences to all of Jon‘s loved ones during this difficult time.