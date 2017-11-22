Kings of Leon's Nathan Followill & Wife Jessie Expecting Second Child!

Top Stories
Wed, 22 November 2017 at 9:59 pm

Kings of Leon rocker Nathan Followill is expanding his family!

The 38-year-old drummer took to Instagram on Wednesday (November 22) to announce that he and wife Jessie Baylin are expecting their second child together.

“No thanksgiving pregnant stress here at all. #turkeyme #babyme #wineme,” Nathan captioned the below photo of his wife showing off her little bump.

Nathan and Jessie are already parents to 4-year-old daughter Violet.

Congrats Nathan and Jessie!

