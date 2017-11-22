Nina Dobrev Preps for Thanksgiving With a Dance Workout!
With Thanksgiving fast approaching, Nina Dobrev made sure to get in a good workout before feasting!
The 28-year-old xXx: Return of Xander Cage actress was spotted enjoying a sweat sesh at a dance studio on Wednesday (November 22) in Los Angeles.
She wore a black shirt, ripped blue jeans, white sneakers, and an olive green zip-up jacket on her way inside, completing her look with a pair of oversized shades.
Nina carried a blue bag with all of her gear in it.
Nina just wrapped filming on her upcoming film Dog Days. ICYMI, check out some final set photos she shared.