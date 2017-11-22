Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Checks Out BFF Amy Schumer's Show on Broadway (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lawrence Checks Out BFF Amy Schumer's Show on Broadway (Exclusive)

Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Wed, 22 November 2017 at 7:59 pm

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Says She's Thankful for Her 'Little Babies'

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Says She's Thankful for Her 'Little Babies'

Kylie Jenner continues to tease fans about her pregnancy!

The 20-year-old pregnant reality star revealed what she’s thankful for being a mom – to her four dogs, that is.

“My little babies!” Kylie wrote on her app. “They may drive me crazy sometimes, but Normie, Bambi, Harlie and Rosie…I love you!!!”

Kylie is reportedly expecting her first child with rapper Travis Scott, but hasn’t officially confirmed any news yet.

Kylie went on to say that she’s thankful for extended family, booming lip kit business, and her BFF and “soulmate” Jordyn Woods.

In case you missed it, fans believe that her mom Kris Jenner may have confirmed the baby news in her latest Instagram post!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Kylie Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jennifer Hudson's son will spend Thanksgiving with her estranged ex - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she wants to collaborate with - Just Jared Jr
  • Daphne Oz is showing off her growing major baby bump - TooFab
  • Gayle King continues to slam former co-host Charlie Rose - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is not a big fan of Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • la petite bonnieux

    Plastic frog

  • Shlomo Teittleman

    A street prostitute for gang members

  • Dylan

    Are sure she’s not talking about her boobs and her butt cheeks?