Pregnant Kylie Jenner Says She's Thankful for Her 'Little Babies'

Kylie Jenner continues to tease fans about her pregnancy!

The 20-year-old pregnant reality star revealed what she’s thankful for being a mom – to her four dogs, that is.

“My little babies!” Kylie wrote on her app. “They may drive me crazy sometimes, but Normie, Bambi, Harlie and Rosie…I love you!!!”

Kylie is reportedly expecting her first child with rapper Travis Scott, but hasn’t officially confirmed any news yet.

Kylie went on to say that she’s thankful for extended family, booming lip kit business, and her BFF and “soulmate” Jordyn Woods.

In case you missed it, fans believe that her mom Kris Jenner may have confirmed the baby news in her latest Instagram post!