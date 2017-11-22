Reese Witherspoon & Ava Phillippe Are Twinning During Paris Shopping Trip!

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe wore matching outfits in Paris, France, today!

The 41-year-old Big Little Lies actress and her 18-year-old daughter were spotted doing some shopping on Wednesday (November 22) in the City of Lights, where they’ll be spending Thanksgiving.

They were joined by Reese‘s husband Jim Toth.

Reese and Ava both wore long black coats, black pants, black berets, and gold-rimmed shades.

Reese sported a white sneakers, a blue bag, and pink lipstick, while Ava rocked heeled black boots, a pink purse, and red lipstick.

The trio stopped to browse some items at the Chanel store, and Reese snapped a cool pic in front of the Eiffel Tower.

