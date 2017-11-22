Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Checks Out BFF Amy Schumer's Show on Broadway (Exclusive)

Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Wed, 22 November 2017 at 4:33 pm

Zendaya's Ideal Holiday Outfit at Home Is Comfy & Casual!

Zendaya's Ideal Holiday Outfit at Home Is Comfy & Casual!

Zendaya is ready for the holidays at home!

The 21-year-old actress was spotted while arriving at LAX airport on Wednesday (November 22) in Los Angeles.

Zendaya was previously in New York City to unveil Bloomingdale’s new holiday window but she’s now back home for Thanksgiving!

While at the Bloomingale’s event, Zendaya spilled about her holiday style.

“My idea holiday look at the Coleman residence is jeans and a t-shirt, or sweatpants and a t-shirt. You don’t want it to be too crazy because kids will spill on you and it’ll get wild,” Zendaya told W Magazine.

But she’s also not opposed to dressing up for those special occasions!

“There’s nothing wrong with a statement dress, simple shoes, simple accessories. You don’t have to do too much!” Zendaya explained.
