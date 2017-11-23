Top Stories
Thu, 23 November 2017 at 1:25 am

Leighton Meester, Common, & More Prep Thanksgiving Meals for Feeding America

Leighton Meester, Common, & More Prep Thanksgiving Meals for Feeding America

Stars like Leighton Meester, Common, and David Arquette lent helping hands to Feeding America this week to assist with Thanksgiving prep!

Leighton popped by the Downtown Women’s Center, an agency connected to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, on Monday (November 20) to help prep meals. David then stopped by the same place on Wednesday (November 22) to serve some of those meals.

On the other side of the country on Wednesday, Common teamed up with the Greater Chicago Food Depository to serve meals at St. Stephen AME Church on the west side of Chicago.

Love seeing celebs doing good deeds during the holidays (and other times of the year!).
Photos: Feeding America, Getty
Getty
