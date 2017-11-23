Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017 Performers Lineup & Celebrity Guests Revealed!
The 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is an annual tradition, and the lineup this year does not disappoint!
It’s anticipated that this year’s November 23 celebration will have 3.5 million spectators lining the route and more than 50 million viewers tuned in nationwide.
This year’s parade features 17 giant character balloons, 28 legacy balloons, balloonicles, balloonheads and trycaloons, 26 floats, 1,100 cheerleaders and dancers, more than 1,000 clowns; 12 marching bands and 6 performance groups.
Be sure to tune into the parade on Thanksgiving day beginning at 9am ET.
PERFORMERS & CELEB GUESTS
Harry Connick Jr., Whoopi Goldberg, Steve Harvey, Jane Krakowski, Gaten Matarazzo, Chrissy Metz, John O’Hurley, Martha Stewart and Thalia will perform in a special kick off performance.
Gwen Stefani
98 Degrees
Lauren Alaina
Cam
Sabrina Carpenter
Andra Day & Common
Sara Evans
Jimmy Fallon & The Roots
Flo Rida
Goo Goo Dolls
Kat Graham
Andy Grammer
Angelica Hale
Olivia Holt
Nicky Jam
Wyclef Jean
Bravo’s Top Chef stars Padma Lakshmi & Tom Colicchio
Dustin Lynch
Miss America 2018 Cara Mund
Leslie Odom Jr. and the cast & Muppets of Sesame Street
Bebe Rexha
Smokey Robinson
Jojo Siwa