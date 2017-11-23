Miley Cyrus Reveals Her Birthday Gift from Liam Hemsworth!

Miley Cyrus is celebrating her birthday with her main man!

The 24-year-old entertainer – who will be turning 25 on Thursday (November 23) – took to Instagram on the night before her birthday to share a photo of one of her gifts from husband-to-be Liam Hemsworth.

“My mannnnnn’s already winnin & it ain’t even my bday yet! Rainbow LiLi is soooo frigggggen cute!” Miley captioned the below photo of her new necklace.

“Lili” happens to be the nickname that Miley calls Liam.

Miley also shared a photo with huge, silver “Miley” balloons inside her house.

Nov 22, 2017

