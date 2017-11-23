Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Checks Out BFF Amy Schumer's Show on Broadway (Exclusive)

Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Thu, 23 November 2017 at 12:39 am

Miley Cyrus Reveals Her Birthday Gift from Liam Hemsworth!

Miley Cyrus is celebrating her birthday with her main man!

The 24-year-old entertainer – who will be turning 25 on Thursday (November 23) – took to Instagram on the night before her birthday to share a photo of one of her gifts from husband-to-be Liam Hemsworth.

“My mannnnnn’s already winnin & it ain’t even my bday yet! Rainbow LiLi is soooo frigggggen cute!” Miley captioned the below photo of her new necklace.

“Lili” happens to be the nickname that Miley calls Liam.

Miley also shared a photo with huge, silver “Miley” balloons inside her house.

See Miley’s birthday decorations inside…

So close to b-day time! Stoked for a day full of Tofurkey & loved ones! Ain't it ironic? #VeganTurkeyBaby

